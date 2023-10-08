Richmond leaders encourage flu shots

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mayor Levar Stoney, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and other community leaders gathered at the 2nd Street Baptist Church Saturday morning for a flu immunization event.

The mayor received his flu shot at the event while encouraging others to do the same.

"The winter is coming, the weather is going to get colder and you know what that means, some folks may get sicker," Stoney said. "The germs will be out, so I got protected."

It was held by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD).

Immunizations were provided by RHHD and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) staff and were available to insured, under-insured, and uninsured residents free of charge.

Flu season varies in the U.S. but tends to pick up in October, according to the CDC.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.