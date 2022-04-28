Mayor Stoney requests third party audit of Richmond Ambulance Authority

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking for a third party to do a performance and financial audit of the Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA).

Stoney said after 30 years of operation, this latest dramatically increased budget request from the RAA shows that it is time for a review.

RAA is asking the city for $7.5 million, $3.5 million more than what the city proposed.

In his letter, Stoney said the city actually had concerns during their last budget process with RAA as well and their apprehension is only growing given RAA's request in this year's budget without supporting data.

At a budget meeting last week, city officials said they were confused by the budget request when response times, transports, collections and personal expenditures are all down.

RAA CEO Chip Decker cited increasing demand for properly trained personnel, costs and underfunding in the past.

Also, RAA can only bill for service when they transport patients. They said that one in every three calls results in no transporting which means no funding.

Without the funding, Decker said there would be cuts next year, adjusted services and potentially even problems with employee retention.

The mayor said an audit will help answer questions and determine if changes are required.

The Richmond City Council will met on Monday and a budget adoption is on the agenda.