Mayor Stoney releases letter addressing future of Fox Elementary, George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a letter on Thursday night addressing school board members about the future of two Richmond schools ahead of a meeting with city and school leaders next week.

Next week's meeting was originally scheduled to address the planning and design of the new George Wythe High School.

Stoney added they will also discuss Fox Elementary which was destroyed in a fire last month.

In the letter, Stoney recommended they use a construction manager at-risk project method as opposed to a design-bid-build model.

A construction manager at-risk method would mean they would work with a general contractor from the beginning of the design process versus having a group of contractors submit bids for the design.

Stoney said that if the school board works with the city, both schools will be completed faster.

Stoney included the following in his letter:

Our kids cannot wait any longer, which is why my administration stands ready to work with the school board and city council to move these important projects forward. I believe that we all want the same things: high-quality schools built as quickly as possible.

The joint meeting between the school board and the city council to discuss the future of George Wythe is scheduled for next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Click here to read Stoney's full letter.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.