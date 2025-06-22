Mayor forms regional group for 'honest dialogue' after Richmond water system's multiple crises

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula is inviting officials from neighboring localities to discuss the future of the area's drinking water systems after a series of recent crises.

The initiative announced on Friday comes after multiple issues at the city's aging water plant affected the region, including a boil water advisory in late May, high fluoride levels in April, and a water outage in January that lasted several days.

Officials from Hanover, Henrico and Chesterfield counties have been invited to join the Regional Group on Drinking Water Strategy.

The group will focus on infrastructure assessment, identifying systemic issues, and proposing solutions for the region's water systems.

"We are coming together for honest dialogue, shared problem-solving, and meaningful action,” Avula said. “I was elected to fix deeply entrenched problems, and that means working across jurisdictional lines with our neighbors, just like I’ve done in previous roles. We are closely connected with our regional partners, and it is vitally important that we intentionally plan for a resilient, thriving regional water system. I’m confident that by putting the greater Richmond region at the center of our solution, we can move forward with a shared approach that meets the needs of Richmonders and neighboring localities.”

The first meeting is scheduled for July, with recommendations expected by spring of next year.

