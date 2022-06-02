Watch
Mayor helps raise rainbow flag at Richmond City Hall for Pride Month

Posted at 8:47 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 20:47:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday marked the beginning of pride month.

This week and for the rest of June, there will be all kinds of events and celebrations that recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney helped raise a rainbow flag at city hall.

Pride month started as a tribute to those who took part in the Stonewall Riots. That marks the day in 1969 that police raided a gay club in New York City called the Stonewall Inn.

The raid led patrons, staff and neighborhood residents to riot outside. Protests and clashes continued over the course of six days.

Protestors demanded the creation of places where the LGBTQ community could be open about their sexual orientation without having to fear getting arrested.

