Mayo Island sold to city of Richmond in $15M deal

Mayo Island totals 15 acres and sits between Shockoe and Manchester.<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 08, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mayo Island, the highly traveled but hardly accessible landmass in the heart of the James River Park System, is now set to become part of that system.

Richmond officials confirmed Friday that the city had finalized its nearly $15 million purchase of the long-desired island between downtown and Manchester.

The previously privately-owned, 15-acre island that supports the Mayo Bridge hit the market two years ago and had been under contract for just over a year, initially by the Capital Region Land Conservancy before the city stepped in as the contract purchaser.

