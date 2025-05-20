What you need to know about Richmond's $16 million Mayo Island park plan

RICHMOND, Va. — Plans to transform Richmond's Mayo Island into a new public park are advancing as the proposal heads to the city's planning commission Tuesday night.

The $16 million project would clear currently vacant buildings and lots on city-owned portions of the island to create new recreational spaces.

"This is something that the city has talked about really for decades," Kevin Vonck, Director of City's Planning, Development, and Review Department, said. "If you look at the history of the island, there have been different uses here, from logging and lumber industry too. There was a ballpark here at one time."

The development would include new trails, picnic tables, and recreational spots for river sports.

Public support for the project appears strong.

Based on an online survey, 80 percent of more than 300 respondents said they wanted the park to provide safe, walkable paths to different neighborhoods and restore the island's natural resources.

"You've seen the development that's been happening downtown, and of course in Manchester as we get a lot more residents, and they're looking for access, quick access to natural spaces, and somewhere where they can just walk or bike or scoot to," Vonck said.

Landon Weekly, who walks near the island almost every day, believes the project would be beneficial.

"I think it'd be better than just wasting the space here, clearly, it's not getting used for anything," Weekly said.

City planners are still discussing important considerations including traffic calming measures and flood prevention tools.

Weekly hopes community events will be part of the planning process as well.

"If it's just a park that's there for the sake of being a park, I feel like it's not going to get a lot of attention, people are just going to walk by," Weekly said. "But if there's something to do there, then people will want to bring their kids, their families, their pets, things like that, and they'll want to get involved with it."

If the city's planning commission determines the project aligns with its goals, construction could begin as early as this fall, with completion expected in fall 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.