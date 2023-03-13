Maymont, one of Richmond's most-visited parks, is getting an octopus

RICHMOND, Va. -- The newest animal at Maymont might be the smartest creature on display at the Richmond park known for black bears, bison, otters, and farm animals. A four-inch octopus will go on display at the Robins Nature Center aquarium beginning March 17.

"Octopuses are among the most intelligent creatures on the planet," Joe Neel, the Senior Manager of Zoology at Maymont, said. "They have been observed solving puzzles and mazes, and opening jars to get food. Even keeping one in a tank is extremely difficult, as they are known to be escape artists."

Hopefully, Maymont's new octopus won't try to escape as its mission in Richmond will be to educate visiting children.

Maymont Foundation

“It will help our educators teach about the differences between vertebrate and invertebrate species, animal adaptations both physical and behavioral, and human impacts on their habitats," Krista Weatherford, Director of Programming and Community Engagement at Maymont, said.

Maymont will screen the Academy Award-winning documentary "My Octopus Teacher," as part of the 13th Annual RVA Environmental Film Festival, the first day the octopus goes on display.

Doors open at 5 p.m., Friday, March 17 and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

