Maymont mourns loss of Erin, an Irish Dexter cow: 'Her memory will live on'

RICHMOND, Va. — Maymont Farm has lost a member of its herd.

Erin, an Irish Dexter cow, arrived to Maymont in June 2011 and lived on the farm for almost 14 years.

She was euthanized last week after a veterinary exam found she was dealing with an untreatable digestive disorder.

"Erin was a gentle soul who loved greeting guests—especially those with a handful of fresh grass," Maymont said on Facebook.

Erin and Hampton, a younger Irish Dexter who joined the farm in 2021, had a special bond. Maymont said she always patiently tolerated his "playful antics and snack requests."

"Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who met her," Maymont said.

Email tributes or memories of Erin to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

