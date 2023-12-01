Watch Now
Merry Market returns to Maymont and expands to two weekends

Posted at 6:26 AM, Dec 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Maymont brought back its Merry Market for a second year and expanded the event to two weekends.

Maymont’s historic grounds will serve as backdrop for the holiday event which opens Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CBS 6 caught up with Amber Walczuk and her crew as they set up wreaths and a festive holiday bar.

Walczuk, Maymont’s senior manager of special events, said visitors can purchase hundreds of hand-crafted gifts by local artisans, food vendors, and there will be activities for kids including Santa meet and greets and train rides around the mansion on Hampton Street.

The highly requested mulled wine will be sold this year in addition to local craft beers and ciders.

“It's a really Richmond way to experience the holiday season here. You get to enjoy the 100 acres if you come during the day on Saturday, and also see Maymont after dark, which is kind of a rare thing to do,” Walczuk explained.

Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for children 3 to 16 years old, and free for kids two and under.

Maymont members, as well as guests who present a SNAP or EBT card, get in free.

The market will return on December 8 and 9 during the same times.

