'Queen of the herd' at Maymont dies. Richmond park mourns Dani.

RICHMOND, Va. — Dani, a 30-year-old horse who lived at Maymont in Richmond, was euthanized this week, according to a park spokesperson.

"Dani will be missed by the entire Maymont community," Maymont President and CEO Parke Richeson said. "With her strength and gentle nature, Dani was a great animal ambassador at Maymont Farm, helping people understand the important role that horses have played on traditional working farms."

The spokesperson said Dani was living with progressive, age-related conditions.

Maymont

"For the past year, Dani was treated for both arthritis and a pituitary gland dysfunction while under close observation by Maymont animal care staff and receiving medical monitoring from local veterinarians," the spokesperson said. "A stately Clydesdale-Hackney crossbreed, Dani had been a guest favorite since her arrival at Maymont in 2004. For the past five years, she enjoyed a comfortable retirement in the pasture at Maymont Farm, alongside her longtime companion Artie, a retired harness racehorse, and her more recent companion Lorna, a retired thoroughbred racehorse. Prior to that, Dani used her great strength to delight guests with carriage rides on special occasions."

Joe Neel, Maymont's senior manager of zoology, called Dani the queen of the herd.

Maymont

"Our animal keepers enjoyed caring for this sweet-natured horse, who loved face rubs, basking in the sun, and occasionally rolling on her back in the grass," Neel said. "Thanks to diligent care, Dani lived to an advanced age for a large-breed horse."



