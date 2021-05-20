Missing Virginia teen last seen Wednesday night

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Middlesex County.

Maya Hope Kelly was missing as of Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office officials posted Thursday afternoon.

Deputies described the teen as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing blue shorts, a gray and white Nike jacket with "symbols" and and solid white tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Anyone who has seen Maya or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office at 804-758-2779.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

