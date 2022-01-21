Virginia man arrested in deadly shooting at New Year's Eve party

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a bonfire party on New Year's Eve in Prince George County.

Maurice Taylor Jr. of Portsmouth was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Clanton, according to Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police.

The 20-year-old was also charged with use of firearm in commission of felony, reckless handling of a firearm, obstruction of justice, threatening to kill or injure and brandishing a firearm.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Portsmouth City Jail, Grochmal said.

Officers said additional charges are expected and that their investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of Ellis Road in Spring Grove about a shooting at a New Year's Eve party at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Officers found two gunshot victims lying in a field when they arrived, according to Prince George Chief of Police Col. W. Keith Early.

Officials said 20-year-old Tramaz Tynes, of Surry County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second gunshot victim, 22-year-old Clanton, of Dinwiddie County, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries, Early said.

WTVR Two men were killed at a bonfire party on New Year's Eve in rural Prince George County.

"The crowd size at this event was estimated to have been over 200 attendees," Early noted. "People were quickly dispersing from the scene as officers were arriving."

Early said he was "confident" people at the party witnessed the shootings and could help police with the case.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Detective Wayne Newsome at 804-863-1863, email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov, the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

