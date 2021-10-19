Man arrested in connection to double death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police arrested a man for a year-old double homicide.

Maurice Mulrain, of Hopewell, was taken into custody on Monday, October 18.

"The arrest came after a lengthy in-depth investigation into the August 2020 double homicide that occurred in the 1300 block of Central Ave," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The investigation is still ongoing."

Hopewell Police Maurice Mulrain

Police were called to the 1300 block of Central Avenue, near Trenton Street, at about 2:30 p.m. the day of the double shooting in August 2020.

"Officers discovered a deceased male and female with life-threatening gunshot related injuries at the entrance to a residence," Hopewell Police Lt. Michael Langford.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jon Burkett Fatal shooting reported in Hopewell, Va.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was transported to VCU Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Officials said both victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Officers said witnesses reported that someone in a light-colored sedan was involved in the shooting.

Police later released an image from a security camera that showed a white four-door sedan.

Investigators asked for the public's help to identify the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

