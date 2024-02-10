Watch Now
Virginia man charged with multiple felonies for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Newport News man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 21:26:48-05

Matthew Stallings, 34, has been charged with multiple felonies, including:

  • Civil disorder
  • Engaging in physical violence against any person or property while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Stallings also faces misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

The DOJ said they were able to identify Stallings using video footage, where he was seen participating in the riot near the Lower West Terrance Tunnel of the Capitol. He was later seen approaching the tunnel and spraying an "orange substance" in the direction of officers.

In another video on YouTube, Stallings was seen talking about the mask he was wearing: “Luckily, I invested in one of these, if y’all are going to come out here, and try to go up in ‘em front lines y’all better buy some of these.”

When asked if he had planned for this, Stallings replied, “Yes.”

Stallings is one of more than 1,300 people charged in connection to the insurrection.

