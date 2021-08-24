Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond father charged in death of 10-day-old baby

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Richmond Police Cruiser Classic Day Crime Generic
Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 21:20:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A father of a 10-day-old child who succumbed to her injuries has been charged with her death.

Around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, July 30, officers were called to a hospital for the report of a 10-day-old baby who had suffered an unknown injury and had been transported to the hospital. Detectives determined the injuries happened while in her home in the 200 block of North 4th Street.

On August 10, the child succumbed to her injuries. The Medical Examiner determined the death be a homicide.

On Monday, Richmond Police detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Matthew Sebolka, 23, of Richmond, the father of the child. He was charged with abuse and neglect of a child.

Matthew Sebolka, 23, of Richmond

Sebolka was taken into custody in Henrico County without incident. At this time, additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.