Head-on crash killed Powhatan driver, injured others

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified a Powhatan driver killed in a Thursday morning crash on Route 522/Maidens Road as 31-year-old Matthew W. Jones.

"A 2010 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Matthew W. Jones, 31, of Powhatan County, was headed south of Route 522/Maidens Road when it ran off the right hand side of the road, overcorrected and came back into the northbound lane where a 2017 Chevrolet Express van could not avoid striking it head on," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Express van then overturned on it's passenger side. Jones succumbed to injury at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt."

The Express van driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.