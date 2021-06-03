Police ID driver killed after motorcycle hit fence in Powhatan

POWHTAN COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 65-year-old motorcycle driver killed in a crash in Powhatan County Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash in the 1600 block of Dorset Road just before 8:30 a.m, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2007 Yamaha V - Star motorcycle was headed south when it ran off the road to the left and struck a fence," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

The rider, Matthew F. Huvar of Powhatan, died of his injuries at the scene.

There is no word yet if Huvar was wearing a helmet.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing, Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.