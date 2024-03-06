Hanover dam found unstable, fire officials close portion of Pine Slash Road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County Fire announced Tuesday that the Mattawan Dam would be closed after "potential compromises in the integrity" of the dam were detected.

The county along with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Virginia DOT are working to remedy the situation.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Pine Slash Road at the Mattawan Dam, and Williamsville Road south of Pine Slash Road are closed.

If you have any questions, Hanover County asks you to call the Hanover County Public Safety Emergency Communications Center non-emergency line at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

