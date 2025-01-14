Woman killed at Chesterfield home, homicide investigation underway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is currently ongoing in Chesterfield after one woman was killed and another sustained significant injuries in what appears to be a domestic incident.

Police responded to a report of a domestic situation involving a weapon at a home on the 21100 block of Matoaca Road, near the Appomattox River, around 11 p.m. on January 13.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult female with a gunshot wound and another adult female who suffered significant injuries.

Chesterfield Police said that rescue personnel transported the injured woman for medical treatment.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, as authorities are withholding it pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

