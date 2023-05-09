Watch Now
Police: Student brought loaded gun, marijuana to Matoaca Middle School

Posted at 2:53 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 14:53:13-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police arrested a 13-year-old Matoaca Middle School student accused of bringing a loaded gun to school on Tuesday, police confirmed.

"School administrators attempted to search a bag belonging to a 13-year-old male who was suspected to be in possession of marijuana," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email to CBS 6. "[He] ran away from school administrators and out of the building. While the juvenile male was running, he pushed a school administrator out of his way. The school resource officer then apprehended the juvenile male and detained him."

During a search for the child's bag, a loaded handgun and marijuana were found, police said.

The student was then charged with possession of a firearm on school property, assault of a school official, and possession of marijuana on school property.

"The student is at juvenile detention," the police spokesperson said. "No one was injured during the incident."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

