Why Chesterfield is building a bigger fire station in Matoaca

The 15,000-square-foot fire station should be ready for EMS staff, a fire truck, and an additional ladder engine in about 14 months.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 20, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Matoaca is getting a new fire station. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road.

The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community's 60-year-old fire station.

"Every second counts when responding to emergencies, and this new station is being strategically located to enhance service and response time throughout the community,” Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll said. “Geographically, this station’s reach will extend beyond the Matoaca District while serving established areas and those continuing to grow."

The older station on Pickett Avenue was built in 1962 and is too small to house modern firefighting and EMS equipment and vehicles.

