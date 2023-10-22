Math teacher hosts 'Fur-Day Night Lights' adoption fair at Mills Godwin High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A teacher at Mills Godwin High School organized a pet adoption event at Friday night’s home game against Freeman High School.

While the pet adoption event was moved indoors due to weather, that did not stop people from showing up and some left with a new furry family member.

Volunteers with the Henrico Humane Society, Purring Hearts VA and James River Greyhounds were there with cats and dogs in search of their forever homes.

John Fletcher, a math teacher at Godwin, said he hopes to continue to bring the community together to help animals in need.

"This is something that we want to do again next fall,” Fletcher said. “So I’m very excited with the turnout that we have being that it was the first time and people aren't quite sure what’s going on."

And despite an epic on-field rivalry, Freeman students also volunteered at the event.

Fletcher said four cats were adopted on the spot and organizations received many applications to adopt dogs and volunteer.

