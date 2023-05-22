Body of missing Virginia college student found near rock outcrops in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. -- Remains discovered in Shenandoah National Park over the weekend are believed to be those of missing George Mason University student Mateo Cobo Zevallos.

The body was discovered by search crews at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in steep terrain near several rock outcrops nearly two miles from where the 21-year-old's car was parked, officials with the National Park Service said.

"The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death," park officials said.

Zevallos was reported missing to the Fairfax Police on May 6after he was seen seen leaving his home in Oakton, Virginia, the day before. He was believed to be headed to George Mason University.

Park rangers began looking for Zevallos’s car after receiving information Tuesday evening and then found his car in a parking lot that serves the popular Overall Run Falls Trail.

Search operations began Wednesday morning and continued through weekend.

Officials said the trails in the Overall Run area that were closed for the search have since reopened.

