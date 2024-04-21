Massive art installation added to UNOS building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A spectacular addition was added to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) building in Richmond Friday.

A massive work designed by famed artist Hamilton Glass was installed on the North Fourth Street building.

The art also hangs beside the National Donor Memorial. Officials with UNOS said the memorial is a space where people come to celebrate receiving organs, those who have donated and to also grieve those who have died and given their organs.

Glass said his mural displays hands representing the people that the memorial celebrates and honors.

“Hopefully, people will see it and want to know more about it and come visit and just learn more about the organization,” Glass said.

The piece, about the size of a swimming pool, sits about 50 feet above the ground.

Glass said it took him around two months to complete the work, which is the first piece he created that is suspended in the air.

