Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Maryland's highest court reviewing DC sniper's life term

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Department of Corrections via AP
FILE -- This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo. Maryland’s highest court will reconsider the case of Malvo, who is serving life without parole for sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002. At issue is whether Maryland's new law abolishing life without parole for crimes by youths should be extended to people already serving such sentences.
Lee Boyd Malvo
Posted at 1:25 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 13:38:11-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland’s highest court will reconsider the punishment of Lee Boyd Malvo. He's serving life without parole for sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002.

At issue is whether Maryland's new law abolishing life without parole for crimes by youths should be extended to people already serving such sentences.

That law says such inmates can seek release after 20 years in prison Malvo was 17 when John Allen Muhammad led him on a killing spree that left 10 people dead and three wounded.

Muhammad was executed in 2009.

The Court of Appeals scheduled oral arguments for January.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.