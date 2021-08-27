Maryland's highest court reviewing DC sniper's life term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland’s highest court will reconsider the punishment of Lee Boyd Malvo. He's serving life without parole for sniper attacks that terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002.

At issue is whether Maryland's new law abolishing life without parole for crimes by youths should be extended to people already serving such sentences.

That law says such inmates can seek release after 20 years in prison Malvo was 17 when John Allen Muhammad led him on a killing spree that left 10 people dead and three wounded.

Muhammad was executed in 2009.

The Court of Appeals scheduled oral arguments for January.