Maryland developer under contract to buy Scott’s Addition site for 5-story project

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another Scott’s Addition industrial site is set to be redeveloped as an out-of-town firm is picking up where a local one left off.

The Breakwater Cos. is under contract to buy the former Richmond Machinery & Equipment Co. site at 1701 Roseneath Road, where the Maryland-based firm is planning a mixed-use multifamily development.

The site previously had been under contract to locally based Blackwood Development, which in 2022 began planning a mid-rise apartment complex for the site. That deal fell through, opening the door for Breakwater.

