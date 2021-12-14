Firefighters find man dead in Richmond shed fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a shed fire Tuesday morning on Maryland Avenue in the city's Northside.

After receiving multiple reports about the fire, the Richmond Fire Department arrived to the scene just after 7:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the shed.

When firefighters opened the door to the shed, they found a man dead inside. Firefighters said the man reportedly lived inside the shed.

The shed was located behind a home, but fire officials said there was no extension to the house.

The incident was marked under control at 8:45 a.m.

Fire officials said this event marks the ninth fatal fire incident and twelfth fire fatality in the City of Richmond so far this year.

The Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services wants to remind residents of the “Fire Safety Five to Stay Alive”:

Get out and stay out of a house on fire. Make and practice a fire escape plan. Clear the clutter, as it can become an obstacle to escape. Have a clear path to your exits. Do not overload extension cords and power strips. Major appliances should be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Have working smoke alarms and test them once a month. Replace your alarms after 10 years. Always smoke outside. Never smoke in bed. Make sure cigarettes and ashes are put out completely.

The Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services will also install smoke alarms for free. Residents can call the Fire Prevention Office at (804) 646-6640 or our Smoke Alarm Request Line at (804) 646-1526 to schedule an appointment.

