Virginia woman celebrates 100th birthday with Secretariat owner and 99 family members

BOWLING GREEN, Va. — Mary Price celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends at a special gathering held at the Bowling Green Town Hall on Sunday.

Price, who is the last surviving sibling of eight children, has built an impressive family legacy over her century of life. She has eight children, 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great-grandchildren.

The celebration was particularly poignant as Price's twin sister passed away just last year.

Among the notable guests at the birthday celebration was Penny Tweedy, owner of the legendary Triple Crown winner Secretariat.

The connection between Price's family and the famous racehorse runs deep. According to her family, Price's youngest brother, Lewis Tillman, helped birth Secretariat, who went on to become one of the most celebrated racehorses in history.

