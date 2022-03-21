Missing woman was last seen leaving Chesterfield home in a burgundy dress and high-heeled shoes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Mary L. Miller, 78, was last seen leaving her Provincetown Drive home Sunday morning. She was reported missing Sunday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and high-heeled shoes.

She left her home in her silver, 2012 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plates XDE-5947.

Police described her as 5'2" and 198 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

