Missing woman was last seen leaving Chesterfield home in a burgundy dress and high-heeled shoes

Mary Miller.jpg
Chesterfield Police
Mary L. Miller
Posted at 11:46 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:46:58-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Mary L. Miller, 78, was last seen leaving her Provincetown Drive home Sunday morning. She was reported missing Sunday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and high-heeled shoes.

She left her home in her silver, 2012 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plates XDE-5947.

Police described her as 5'2" and 198 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

