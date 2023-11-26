Virginia woman 'who never met a stranger' celebrates 100th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman "who never met a stranger" is turning 100 years old this week.

Mary Margaret Shannon, whose family from Ireland is visiting Richmond for the special occasion, volunteered for years at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

"She is a friend to many, many, many people," CBS 6 weekend anchor Greg McQuade said. "Once you meet her you get kind of pulled into her world."

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Shannon!

