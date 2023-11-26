Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia woman 'who never met a stranger' celebrates 100th birthday

Richmond woman 'who never met a stranger' celebrates 100th birthday
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 09:07:24-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman "who never met a stranger" is turning 100 years old this week.

Mary Margaret Shannon, whose family from Ireland is visiting Richmond for the special occasion, volunteered for years at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

"She is a friend to many, many, many people," CBS 6 weekend anchor Greg McQuade said. "Once you meet her you get kind of pulled into her world."

Happy Birthday, Mrs. Shannon!

Do you know someone celebrating a milestone birthday? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone