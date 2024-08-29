Watch Now
Chesterfield teacher arrested, allegedly possessed meth on school property

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield County teacher was arrested Thursday after police say she was in possession of meth while teaching at Hopkins Elementary School.

47-year-old Mary E. Horton was charged with felony child neglect and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on school property.

Horton is being held on a $22,000 bond and will appear in a Chesterfield court on Friday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

