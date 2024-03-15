Driver arrested in crash that killed a Virginia mother and injured her son on Interstate 64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes in connection to a deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County, just west of Short Pump, at the 170-mile marker.

"At 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality westbound Interstate 64," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Darien Boutchyard, 30, of Newport, North Carolina, was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Spark in the rear, driven by Steven Schell, 22, of Newport News, Va."

Schell's mother, 58-year-old Mary Elizabeth Schell, of Newport News, was sitting in the back seat.

She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Steven Schell was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

"Boutchyard and his passenger, Kendra Lee Wright, 25, of Warrenton Va., attempted to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended quickly by troopers. Wright was charged with being drunk in public," the state police email continued. "Boutchyard was charged with the following: DUI Manslaughter, DUI 3rd offense, Obstruction of Justice, Open Container, Felony Hit and Run."

This crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.