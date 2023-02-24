Watch Now
Missing woman in Henrico's East End has dementia, is not from area, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 24, 2023
Posted at 6:55 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 18:59:55-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman last seen in Henrico County's East End that has dementia and is not from the area.

Officers said Mary Elizabeth Jefferson was last seen Friday at 11 a.m. at 128 N. Cedar Road.

Mary Elizabeth Jefferson

Jefferson was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, according to police.

Officials said she was not wearing a coat and was believed to be wearing blue jeans. No other information about what she was wearing was available at last check.

"Jefferson does not have access to a vehicle, nor does she have a cell phone," police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

