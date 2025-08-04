Goodbye, Mrs. Cox: Community remembers educator who ran West End school for more than half a century

RICHMOND, Va. — As another Richmond summer winds down, families and teachers alike are preparing for a return to the classroom. But while one school in Henrico’s West End is getting ready to welcome back its students, they are still coming to terms with a heartbreaking goodbye.

Mary Crowder Cox died on June 27 at the age of 83. For more than 60 years, she owned and operated Jack & Jill, a private preschool and elementary school in the Tuckahoe area.

Staff members say it’s impossible to calculate how many children came through the doors over that period of time, but based on the long lines for her visitation, and a standing-room-only celebration of life gathering in early July, it’s clear Mrs. Cox made an unforgettable impact on countless people.

“Mom was the absolute best teacher, mentor, friend, accountability partner and spirit-filled mom that I could've ever hoped for,” said Pam Cox Brown, who took over running Jack & Jill when her mother retired several years ago. “Not too many people have the incredible opportunity to say that they've worked alongside their momma for 42 years—it's something I treasure so much.”

Mary Cox learned the ropes from her own mother, who founded the school in the early 1950s. It has stayed in the family ever since, and over the years has taught and cared for multiple generations of students.

Many alumni attended at least one of the tribute services held for Cox. One man could be heard talking about how she was the first one to teach him the importance of public speaking, something that he said made all the difference in his life.

The family said they were also visited by a Henrico police officer, who brought along his 1966 kindergarten class picture and an old report card.

Even in her later years, Cox maintained a presence at the school. From her comfortable perch upstairs, she was often one of the first to greet newcomers touring the facility, and loved to chat and share a bit of wisdom with anyone who dropped by.

“When I initially registered my then-2-year-old daughter at Jack & Jill, I didn’t realize how much of an education I would also receive at the school,” said Amy Lacey, co-host of Virginia This Morning. “Anytime our paths crossed, Mrs. Cox taught me more about how to lead with love and grow as a parent. We celebrated early childhood milestones together, and I always felt in my heart that Mrs. Cox did not see the children as students but as extensions of herself. She wanted each one to face the world with confidence, compassion, and a strong sense of self, and I see her lasting legacy in my daughter’s actions every day.”

Cox was a devout Christian, and family members say her faith inspired everything she did, especially the way she treated others, be they young or old.

“As we were growing up, she told us to pretend that everyone we meet has an invisible sign around their neck that says, ‘Make me feel special. Make me feel valued...loved, treasured...etc,’” said Cox Brown. “It's living by the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you!”

