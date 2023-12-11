Man charged with killing family members in Glen Allen home

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Henrico Police arrested a man now charged with murdering two family members in a Glen Allen home.

Marvin Jermaine Moody, 40, of Glen Allen, was arrested and charged with counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Moody, according to police, was related to Albert Moody Jr, 70, and Malcolm Moody, 38, both found dead in a Little Five Loop home on Monday, November 27.

The victims, according to Crime Insider sources, were father and son. Police did not disclose the suspect's exact relationship to the victims.

WTVR Homicide investigation along Little Five Loop in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Police have also not yet released information on what led to the murders, nor what evidence led detectives to Marvin Moody.

