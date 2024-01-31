Martin Agency’s Danny Robinson promoted to CEO

RICHMOND, Va. -- A changing of the guard is underway at The Martin Agency, where longtime executive and current chief creative officer Danny Robinson was announced Tuesday as the downtown ad firm’s next CEO.

Robinson, who has held a variety of leadership roles at Martin in his nearly 20 years with the agency, was appointed to the post by Interpublic Group, Martin’s New York-based parent company.

He succeeds Kristen Cavallo, Martin’s chief executive for the past six years who has been pulling double-duty since being named in late 2022 as global CEO of IPG’s MullenLowe Group, the international agency where she previously worked.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.