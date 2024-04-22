Martha Stewart and Coach K will speak at upcoming Richmond Forum events

RICHMOND, Va. -- At this Saturday night’s Richmond Forum event featuring journalists Jan Crawford and Kimberly Strassel, moderated by VPM CEO Jayme Swain, the audience was treated to a big announcement of the speakers for the nonprofit series’ upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The Richmond Forum’s 39th season will kick off next Nov. 23 and is highlighted with appearances in 2025 from highly successful, former Duke men’s basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski or “Coach K,” and closes with well-known entrepreneur Martha Stewart. Others speakers include a NASA astrophysicist (Dr. Amber Straughn), writer, producer and comedian (Baratunde Thurston), and author and researcher (Richard Reeves). Click here to see the complete list and their topics on Style Weekly.

