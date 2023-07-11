This Virginia mother and daughter have been missing for days. Can you help find them?

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Prince George County Police have asked for help finding a missing mother and daughter, Martha and Mary Bates.

"They were last known to be in the area of Monterey, Va, on July 9, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m. They were en route to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia, when they went missing," a Prince George Police spokesperson said.

Martha, 42, was described as 5'03" and 345 pounds.

She has brown eyes, brown hair, and glasses.

Mary, 15, was described as about 5' and 110 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with the Virginia license plate number UVL9169.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

