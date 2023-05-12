New Kent woman wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize: 'I’m floating on cloud nine!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- You can excuse Marsha Rollins for grinning from ear to ear this week.

The New Kent woman recently won $2 million playing the Virginia Lottery scratcher game Money Blitz.

“I’m floating on cloud nine!” she said holding the over-sized lottery check.

Rollins purchased the winning ticket at the Safeway in Fairfax Town Center in Fairfax, Virginia.

She was on the phone with her fiancé when she found out she'd won, lottery officials said.

“I never went to sleep. I was up all night!” she said.

Rollins is the first person to win the $2 million Money Blitz top prize.

"[She] had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $1,250,000 before taxes. She chose the cash option," a lottery official wrote in an email about the big win.

There are two more $2 million winners that remain unclaimed.

