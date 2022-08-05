Drunk driver hit deputy’s SUV at Hanover crash scene, authorities say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- No injuries were reported after a drunk driver hit a deputy’s SUV at a crash scene in Hanover County Thursday, according to authorities.

Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened while deputies were working a multi-vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle on Scotchtown Road.

"While a deputy was in his vehicle blocking a travel lane to provide extra protection to the citizens and deputies on scene, his vehicle was struck from behind from an approaching vehicle," officials wrote. "Due to the force of the impact, damage was caused to two additional patrol vehicles."

The driver, 31-year-old Marquis Dion Derricott of Beaverdam, was arrested for driving under the influence based on evidence at the scene, according to deputies.

Derricott was not hurt, officials said.

"We are incredibly thankful that none of our deputies or citizens were injured due to this intoxicated driver’s reckless actions," deputies wrote.

