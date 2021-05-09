Market on 25th celebrates 2 years in Church Hill with supermarket sweep

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday marked two years since the Market on 25th opened in Richmond’s Church Hill.

To celebrate the milestone, shoppers’ receipts were entered into a raffle to participate in a supermarket sweep.

One woman was lucky enough to win, which meant she had three minutes to fill her shopping cart to the brim with whatever she wanted.

She managed to get more than $400 worth of groceries into her shopping cart.

Workers said they could not have planned a better celebration.

"We didn't feel any pressure to do that," one employee said. "We thought that it was something that we would like to give back to our customers who have supported us the way that we supported them. Being that we're in a food desert, we understand the importance of the store to the community as well as to the people in the surrounding areas."

The Market on 25th is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.