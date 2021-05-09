Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Market on 25th celebrates 2 years in Church Hill with supermarket sweep

items.[0].videoTitle
Market on 25th celebrates 2 years in Church Hill
Posted at 12:01 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 00:01:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday marked two years since the Market on 25th opened in Richmond’s Church Hill.

To celebrate the milestone, shoppers’ receipts were entered into a raffle to participate in a supermarket sweep.

One woman was lucky enough to win, which meant she had three minutes to fill her shopping cart to the brim with whatever she wanted.

She managed to get more than $400 worth of groceries into her shopping cart.

Workers said they could not have planned a better celebration.

"We didn't feel any pressure to do that," one employee said. "We thought that it was something that we would like to give back to our customers who have supported us the way that we supported them. Being that we're in a food desert, we understand the importance of the store to the community as well as to the people in the surrounding areas."

The Market on 25th is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.