Police: Fight led to Chesterfield hotel shooting; man killed ID'd

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting at a hotel in Chesterfield County early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike just after midnight Monday.

WTVR Police investigate a homicide at the Holiday Inn Express at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

When police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds in the hotel's lobby.

"Soon after, officers found a second adult male shooting victim in a hotel room," police said.

That man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as 22-year-old Markendrick T. Davis, of the 3200 block of Verdant Drive in Atlanta, Ga., according to police.

The other man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WTVR Police investigate a homicide at the Holiday Inn Express at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

"At this point, the investigation indicates the two men shot each other during an altercation in a hotel room," officers said. "Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.