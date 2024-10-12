She found closure after her husband's killer was sentenced to life: 'But it's not going to bring him back'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shakisha Harris-Hall waited a long 10 months to hear the punishment given to her husband’s killer.

A life sentence plus 63 years, was handed down to Mark Palmer at the John Marshall courthouse in Richmond.

Hall said when she heard the number of years, it took her back to the cold December day when her husband was murdered.

"When they took me into the back, into that room and the doctors came out and told me they tried to save him but he died on his way to the hospital - I was devastated."

Harris-Hall's world was upended two weeks before Christmas in 2023.

WATCH: Widow of Richmond man killed in Dollar General robbery mourns loss: 'My heart is hurting'

Widow of Richmond man killed in Dollar General robbery mourns loss: 'My heart is hurting'

She was taking care of her mother when she got the news that her husband, Kamarr Hall was shot inside a South Richmond Dollar General store he managed.

The now-convicted killer, Palmer, was captured by Richmond Police while they say he was casing a Family Dollar on Midlothian Turnpike just one day after he fatally shot Hall.

"He said he didn't know or didn't mean to shoot him,” Harris-Hall said. “Yes, you did because you shot him and then looked over the counter and walked out of the store."

Palmer learned his fate late last week - convicted and sentenced for several robberies, gun charges, and the first-degree murder of Kamarr Hall.

“It's not going to bring my husband back but just to know that he will never see daylight again - that brings closure to my family."

WATCH: Vigil honors worker killed at Richmond Dollar General: 'It makes no sense'

Vigil honors worker killed at Richmond Dollar General store: 'It makes no sense'

Harris-Hall says she's thankful she was allowed to stare her husband's killer in the face.

She now hopes his sentence sends a loud message to others involved in violent crime.

"Families grieving, animosity, revenge - it's not worth it because y'all will sit around just like me, hurt and wishing all types of things that just aren't going to happen.”

Harris-Hall says something that resonated with her during Palmer’s trial was hearing how he victimized a 16-year-old dollar store employee at a different Richmond-area location.

She says she hopes his conviction and sentence can help her heal as well.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.