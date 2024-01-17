Watch Now
Crime Insider: Man arrested in connection to deadly Richmond Dollar General robbery

WTVR
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 19:52:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly December robbery of a Richmond Dollar General store.

Sources say that Mark Palmer, the man believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a Dollar General cashier, has been charged by Richmond Police in connection to that murder and several other dollar store robberies.

The victim, Kamarr Hall, was killed on December 13 while working the register at the Richmond Highway Dollar General location.

Shakisha Harris-Hall and Kamarr Hall
The victim, Kamarr Hall, right, with his widow, Shakisha Harris-Hall.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

