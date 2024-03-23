Watch Now
Multiple people shot in Chesterfield apartment complex

Posted at 8:38 AM, Mar 23, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the Falling Creek Apartments off Route 1.

"At approximately 11:09 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Marina Drive for a report of a shooting," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an overnight email. "Officers located three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital. Two of the victims suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. The third victim suffered life-threatening injuries."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

