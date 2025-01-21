Charges pending against Virginia truck driver after crash kills Blackstone woman, injuries her husband

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Marilyn A. Semtner, 77, of Blackstone, Virginia, was killed in a Tuesday morning crash on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County, according to Virginia State Police.

Semtner's husband, 78-year-old Paul J. Semtner, was driving and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

"At approximately 6:10 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in the eastbound lanes of the 11000 block of Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "A 2018 Honda CR-V, driven by Paul Semtner, was traveling eastbound on Patrick Henry Highway when a tractor-trailer pulled into his lane and struck the Honda."

Charges are pending against the tractor-trailer driver, who police described as a 27-year-old Chesterfield County man.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Marilyn Semtner was an active member of the Blackstone Women's Club, according to family friends.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share your condolences with the Semtner's friends and family.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.