Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Charges pending against Virginia truck driver after crash kills Blackstone woman, injuries her husband

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 21, 2025
Posted

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Marilyn A. Semtner, 77, of Blackstone, Virginia, was killed in a Tuesday morning crash on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County, according to Virginia State Police.

Semtner's husband, 78-year-old Paul J. Semtner, was driving and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

"At approximately 6:10 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in the eastbound lanes of the 11000 block of Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "A 2018 Honda CR-V, driven by Paul Semtner, was traveling eastbound on Patrick Henry Highway when a tractor-trailer pulled into his lane and struck the Honda."

Charges are pending against the tractor-trailer driver, who police described as a 27-year-old Chesterfield County man.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Marilyn Semtner was an active member of the Blackstone Women's Club, according to family friends.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share your condolences with the Semtner's friends and family.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone