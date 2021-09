RICHMOND, Va. -- After months of only being able to sell oil-based cannabis products like edibles and vape cartridges, the Richmond region’s only licensed dispensary can now sell a more traditional form of marijuana. Green Leaf Medical (stylized gLeaf) kicked off sales of smokable marijuana, both dry whole flower (also called bud) and pre-rolled joints, at its South Richmond dispensary last week. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

On the farm with Libby Lewis