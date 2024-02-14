Marijuana retail market bills advance after votes in General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bills intended to launch Virginia’s recreational marijuana retail market took steps forward in the General Assembly this week.

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow legal sales of recreational pot to start in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the House of Delegates on Monday passed legislation that would allow a few companies to begin sales starting in January 2025, with a wider rollout of the market in July 2025.

The two bills – Senate Bill 448 and House Bill 698 – vary not only in their approaches to market rollout, but also how many licenses would be available and who could take advantage of state-sponsored business support programs.

