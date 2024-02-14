Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Marijuana retail market bills advance after votes in General Assembly

cannabis-plant-cropped.png
BizSense
cannabis-plant-cropped.png
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 06:30:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bills intended to launch Virginia’s recreational marijuana retail market took steps forward in the General Assembly this week.

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow legal sales of recreational pot to start in January 2025.

Meanwhile, the House of Delegates on Monday passed legislation that would allow a few companies to begin sales starting in January 2025, with a wider rollout of the market in July 2025.

The two bills – Senate Bill 448 and House Bill 698 – vary not only in their approaches to market rollout, but also how many licenses would be available and who could take advantage of state-sponsored business support programs.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone