Marijuana dispensary opens in former Short Pump fast food restaurant

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Richmond area’s first and only medical cannabis operator has opened an outpost in Short Pump, the latest of several new or upcoming marijuana dispensaries popping up around the state. Green Leaf Medical announced earlier this week the debut of its first satellite dispensary at 11190 W. Broad St., a former KFC and Long John Silver’s drive-thru location in the Shoppes of Best Buy shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

