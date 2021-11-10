Marijuana dispensary opens in former Short Pump fast food restaurant
Richmond BizSense
Green Leaf Medical, the Richmond-area medical cannabis processor and dispenser, recently opened a satellite dispensary in Short Pump and is scouting new locations in Colonial Heights and Ashland.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 09:13:01-05
SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Richmond area’s first and only medical cannabis operator has opened an outpost in Short Pump, the latest of several new or upcoming marijuana dispensaries popping up around the state. Green Leaf Medical announced earlier this week the debut of its first satellite dispensary at 11190 W. Broad St., a former KFC and Long John Silver’s drive-thru location in the Shoppes of Best Buy shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
What inspired the Korean/Japanese pop-up Young Mother?
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.